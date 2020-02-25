More than ‘report and run’ cyber security services
IT/Security professionals are well aware that only products, only people or only processes won’t get you far. Reactive approaches alone are not sufficient.
Limiting the impact, limiting the attack infections and preparing for the cyber attacks have superceded reactive thinking.
Proactive approach means preparing your organisation for security challenges, whatever the future may hold.
Sadly, security solutions are bought just like routine equipment purchase. Security solutions stack up adding to more complexity and uncertainity in your environment. Vulnerability scanners, security teams, outsourced SOC contracts, threat intel feeds, etc are all part of the security strategy.
You need a cyber security company to validate effectiveness of network security, server security, detection response, cloud based security, people and policy controls.
Cyber security is a matter of financial, reputational and legal implications.
Technical security controls alone aren’t enough. This is why we have policies, processes and why we look into control mappings, environment context and business into account.
People, processes and technological controls together via layered approach is the way forward. Prepare, respond and recover readiness ensures cyber resilience.
Data breaches and cyber attacks have happened despite security products protecting data and a good list of compliance certificates.
Both approaches are important for security risk assessment and management. Reactive is important, so is proactive that serves a wider role.
assess your cyber risks
Assess your attack surface and gain an understanding of the most pressing security risks whether it’s securing remote workers, penetration testing, validating cyber security readiness, endpoint protection, email security, overall effectiveness utilising VAPT or testing managed detection and response capabilities.
Red teaming operations help assess how your threat protection i.e. threat detection, incident response, privilege access management, logging and monitoring controls, policies and how people react in real-time. It also includes security reviews assessing Data Loss Prevention effectiveness, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint security, mobile security including mobile device management, internet and corporate environments.
Your corporate security posture (supports revenue generation) is as important as the production environment (generates revenue). It applies to both on-prem security and cloud security models through regular assessments and managed security that provides protection.
There is much more to managed security services if you follow a proactive cyber security approach. Cyber attack is no more an unusual term. Threats are increasing in numbers and complexity with new technology and growing cybercrime. Vulnerability management, managed security services, pen test as a service or security testing and other solutions offer round the clock monitoring of your cyber threats while minimising costs and maximising efficiency.
Providing you with a snapshot of potential threats that can be used against your assets (people, process and technology). It includes checks around your security operations, exposed information that could be used for identity theft, third party relationships, social media and other data points.
Assessment and analysis of security risk are followed by risk remediation and actionable advice based guidance by our OSCP, OSCE, CREST, CISSP certified consultants – no ‘report and run’ approach. Your local IT service provider might have covered security solutions for you, have you checked back what you are getting in return?
Whether your onboarded security services companies are delivering value in fixing risks as opposed to just a ‘report and run’ approach? This is part of the risk management process.
Gone are the days of quick box-ticking approaches. Only thing mattered then was which cybersecurity companies could do quicker and cheaper penetration testing. Whether you had a firewall, malware protection or anti-virus, you are all good. Organisations, nowadays, aren’t doing it just for big tenders or external factors, they need it for themselves and require a holistic approach.
Our understanding of how threat actors operate helps customers to tackle cyber threats in their business context.
Our extensive focus on service quality, insight into client business ensures that we have an understanding of drivers, primary security concerns and contextual awareness.
We tailor your requirements into the proposal. We don’t report and run. Security is a continuous process. We provide aftercare and support as part of our engagement process.
Our experienced consultants pay attention to details, whether it’s reporting risk information or helping you with remediation plans. Service quality underpins everything we do.
Security threats come in all shapes and sizes. Irrespective of business size, threat actors look for the most sensitive details of a compromised asset. We can help you assess and address the cyber threat and vulnerability concerns.
We help our customers balance the home working keeping a balance with cyber security, that has increased since covid-19. It includes advisory services and risk remediation of key remote working security risks.
Threat actors look to exploit any and all vulnerabilities in an organisation. Identification, quantification and prioritisation of risks is essential to protect a business from cyber attacks.
Your organisation must know how to respond and react in real-time situations. Stopping cyber attack such as Business Email Compromise involves a layered approach with the collaborative culture of people, processes and technology.
From cloud data leakage, misconfigurations to lack of cyber security hardening measures, relaxed cloud security controls present an easy opportunity for threat actors. We help you idenitfy, prioritise and remediate risks to your Azure, AWS platforms and cloud based solutions.
In this app-driven world, APIs supported with web applications and mobile app are a constant target of threat actors. Are you seeking right advice to protect yours and customers data? We include a range of these services from OWASP, SANS checks to in-depth technical assessments and ongoing support via our managed service.
Do you have idea around your attack surface? Majority of the times, it is bigger than you think. Covid-19 has added to internet facing assets exposure.
Our digital attack surface analysis provides point in time snapshot of risks that could be exploited by threat actors.
