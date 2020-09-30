Cyphere, a penetration testing and managed services provider has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Gcloud-12 framework for its cybersecurity services under cloud support.

G-Cloud 12 helps customers in the UK public sector find and buy cloud computing services. “We are delighted to join the G-Cloud framework and that more public sector organisations will be able to perform function securely given the increase in digital transformations and remote working. Our listed services on the platform are designed to enable organisations to see their blind spots.”, comments Harman Singh, Director at Cyphere. “We are serving in technical risk area that is a top priority for boards. Public sector organisations are facing several threats ranging from phishing attacks to insider threats.”

Since pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation as well as remote working solutions, there are new challenges that should be considered to assess the attack surface. In 2019, annual review insight from NCSC shows more than 600 incidents were handled by the organisations.

Now more than ever, public sector organisations require to minimise their attack surface due to increased remote working and digital transformations under pandemic pressure.

Penetration Testing and Cloud Security

Technical security assessments covering penetration tests, vulnerability scans, web applications and mobile applications help assess the gaps in IT controls. Cyphere’s proven pen testing methodology ensures thorough review without endorsing any products. By gaining insight into the customer business, we are focussed on outcome-based projects and not merely a ‘report and run’ consultancy. Our creative aftercare and support methods such as debriefs, remediation plans are why customers find us as a reliable cybersecurity partner. Additionally, Cyphere offer risk remediation service should customers need help with remediation of fixes identified during security assessments.

About Cyphere

Cyphere is a cybersecurity services provider helping organisations to secure their most prized assets. We provide technical risk assessment (pen testing/ethical hacking) and managed security services. This advice is a true third-party opinion, free from any vendor inclinations or reselling objectives.

Service quality underpins everything we do. Our expertise, sector-specific experience & non-sales approach helps organisations to manage cybersecurity threats effectively.

For updates and subject matter, follow us on our website and LinkedIn